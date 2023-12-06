SOH
Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.
Nome da criptoSOH
ClassificaçãoNo.7599
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%
Fornecimento circulante0
Fornecimento máximo40,000,000
Fornecimento total14,946,414
Taxa circulante0%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.12002167088212497,2023-12-06
Menor preço0.002123899099248126,2024-02-02
Blockchain públicaSOH
