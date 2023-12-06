SOH

Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.

Nome da criptoSOH

ClassificaçãoNo.7599

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante0

Fornecimento máximo40,000,000

Fornecimento total14,946,414

Taxa circulante0%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.12002167088212497,2023-12-06

Menor preço0.002123899099248126,2024-02-02

Blockchain públicaSOH

ApresentaçãoStohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
Pesquisar
Favoritos
SOH/USDT
Stohn Coin
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (SOH)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Informações
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Negociações no mercado
Spot
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
SOH/USDT
Stohn Coin
--
--‎--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (SOH)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Informações
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
network_iconRede anormal
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...