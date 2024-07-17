RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

Nome da criptoRC

ClassificaçãoNo.1910

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0,01%

Fornecimento circulante206.354.380

Fornecimento máximo1.000.000.000

Fornecimento total1.000.000.000

Taxa circulante0.2063%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Menor preço0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Blockchain públicaLAVA

ApresentaçãoRebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
Pesquisar
Favoritos
RC/USDT
Rebel Cars
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (RC)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Informações
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Negociações no mercado
Spot
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
RC/USDT
Rebel Cars
--
--‎--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (RC)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Informações
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
network_iconRede anormal
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...