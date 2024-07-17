RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
Nome da criptoRC
ClassificaçãoNo.1910
Capitalização de mercado$0,00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0,01%
Fornecimento circulante206.354.380
Fornecimento máximo1.000.000.000
Fornecimento total1.000.000.000
Taxa circulante0.2063%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Menor preço0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Blockchain públicaLAVA
ApresentaçãoRebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
Setor
Midias sociais
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.