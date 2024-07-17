RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

Nome da criptoRC

ClassificaçãoNo.1910

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0,01%

Fornecimento circulante206.354.380

Fornecimento máximo1.000.000.000

Fornecimento total1.000.000.000

Taxa circulante0.2063%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Menor preço0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Blockchain públicaLAVA

Setor

Midias sociais

