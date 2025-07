PIT

Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint.

Nome da criptoPIT

ClassificaçãoNo.1109

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante40,192,158,063,660,000

Fornecimento máximo100,000,000,000,000,000

Fornecimento total100,000,000,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.4019%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.00000001,2021-04-15

Menor preço0,2021-05-05

Blockchain públicaBSC

Setor

Midias sociais

