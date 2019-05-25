PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

Nome da criptoPCX

ClassificaçãoNo.2255

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)1.38%

Fornecimento circulante12,505,374.7

Fornecimento máximo21,000,000

Fornecimento total12,505,374.7

Taxa circulante0.5954%

Data de emissão2019-05-25 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Menor preço0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Blockchain públicaPCX

Setor

Midias sociais

