Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

Nome da criptoONT

ClassificaçãoNo.294

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)1.98%

Fornecimento circulante914,697,857

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.9146%

Data de emissão2018-02-26 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.2 USDT

Máximo histórico11.176600456237793,2018-05-03

Menor preço0.1058056271007376,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaONT

