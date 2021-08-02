OKT

OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

Nome da criptoOKT

ClassificaçãoNo.3574

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante0

Fornecimento máximo21,000,000

Fornecimento total11,547,688

Taxa circulante0%

Data de emissão2021-08-02 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico254.77185968,2021-05-10

Menor preço4.255228372729651,2025-04-07

Blockchain públicaOKT

