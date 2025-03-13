OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

Nome da criptoOIK

ClassificaçãoNo.1101

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)%284,98

Fornecimento circulante201.337.500

Fornecimento máximo1.000.000.000

Fornecimento total1.000.000.000

Taxa circulante0.2013%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Menor preço0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

Blockchain públicaETH

ApresentaçãoSpace Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.