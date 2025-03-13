OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
Nome da criptoOIK
ClassificaçãoNo.1101
Capitalização de mercado$0,00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)%284,98
Fornecimento circulante201.337.500
Fornecimento máximo1.000.000.000
Fornecimento total1.000.000.000
Taxa circulante0.2013%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Menor preço0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Blockchain públicaETH
Setor
Midias sociais
