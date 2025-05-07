OBOL
Obol exists to distribute, decentralize, and democratize the digital infrastructure of the future — starting with Ethereum, and expanding to all of Web3. As the foundation for Layer 1 blockchains and decentralized infrastructure networks, the Obol Collective is home to the world’s largest decentralized operator ecosystem. Today, over 800 operators globally decentralized operators run Obol Distributed Validators (DVs) to secure more than $1B on mainnet. Obol DVs deliver better performance, fewer risks, and greater rewards than traditional validators — empowering anyone to run high-performance, slashing-resistant validators.
Nome da criptoOBOL
ClassificaçãoNo.1062
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)10.57%
Fornecimento circulante98,719,850
Fornecimento máximo500,000,000
Fornecimento total500,000,000
Taxa circulante0.1974%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.5021534033503295,2025-05-07
Menor preço0.09086281099675668,2025-07-09
Blockchain públicaETH
Setor
Midias sociais
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.