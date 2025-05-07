OBOL

Obol exists to distribute, decentralize, and democratize the digital infrastructure of the future — starting with Ethereum, and expanding to all of Web3. As the foundation for Layer 1 blockchains and decentralized infrastructure networks, the Obol Collective is home to the world’s largest decentralized operator ecosystem. Today, over 800 operators globally decentralized operators run Obol Distributed Validators (DVs) to secure more than $1B on mainnet. Obol DVs deliver better performance, fewer risks, and greater rewards than traditional validators — empowering anyone to run high-performance, slashing-resistant validators.

Nome da criptoOBOL

ClassificaçãoNo.1062

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)10.57%

Fornecimento circulante98,719,850

Fornecimento máximo500,000,000

Fornecimento total500,000,000

Taxa circulante0.1974%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.5021534033503295,2025-05-07

Menor preço0.09086281099675668,2025-07-09

Blockchain públicaETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.