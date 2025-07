NAV

Navcoin, launched in 2014, is an open-sourced digital currency offering fast and reliable payments with innovative technological and privacy features. Storing coins on a Navcoin wallet allows for making public or private transactions, earning rewards through staking (for network validation) or mixing coins (for privacy enhancement), and having a vote in project proposals. Unique to Navcoin's cryptosystem is that public NAV coins can be converted 1:1 to xNAV, the revolutionary privacy coin that guarantees untraceable transactions. Additionally, Navcoin has launched wNAV, a wrapped representation of NAV, that can be used in ecosystems such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Nome da criptoNAV

ClassificaçãoNo.5842

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante0

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total76,939,361.4888581

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico5.530200004577637,2018-01-07

Menor preço0.00051073101349175,2014-10-31

Blockchain públicaNAV

ApresentaçãoNavcoin, launched in 2014, is an open-sourced digital currency offering fast and reliable payments with innovative technological and privacy features. Storing coins on a Navcoin wallet allows for making public or private transactions, earning rewards through staking (for network validation) or mixing coins (for privacy enhancement), and having a vote in project proposals. Unique to Navcoin's cryptosystem is that public NAV coins can be converted 1:1 to xNAV, the revolutionary privacy coin that guarantees untraceable transactions. Additionally, Navcoin has launched wNAV, a wrapped representation of NAV, that can be used in ecosystems such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.