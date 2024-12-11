MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

Nome da criptoMYSTERY

ClassificaçãoNo.1983

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante420,690,000,000,000

Fornecimento máximo420,690,000,000,000

Fornecimento total420,690,000,000,000

Taxa circulante1%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Menor preço0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

