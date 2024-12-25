MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

Nome da criptoMOCA

ClassificaçãoNo.171

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.81%

Fornecimento circulante3,397,185,184.5425

Fornecimento máximo8,888,888,888

Fornecimento total8,888,888,888

Taxa circulante0.3821%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Menor preço0.06047180011608889,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaETH

