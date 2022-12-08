KIBSHI

Kiboshib (KIBSHI) is the first ai-generated meme coin on any blockchain, launched on-chain December 8th, 2022, during the first week of ChatGPT's release. The AI generated Kibshi from the concept of being the child of his mother Kabosu (DOGE) and father Shiba Inu (SHIB). Besides just the name, the ai also suggested a logo design, which was then fed into Dall-E to create the cute and iconic Kibshi logo. ‘Kibo’ is Japanese for hope, and Kibshi represents the hope of a better future where AI is omnipresent.

Nome da criptoKIBSHI

ClassificaçãoNo.687

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante1,000,000,000,000

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000,000

Taxa circulante1%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.000047560242401813,2024-11-19

Menor preço0.000000002587915911,2022-12-08

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

