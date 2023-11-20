IMGNAI
imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom.
Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn.
$imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.
Nome da criptoIMGNAI
ClassificaçãoNo.2793
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%
Fornecimento circulante776,833,333
Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000
Fornecimento total1,000,000,000
Taxa circulante0.7768%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20
Menor preço0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24
Blockchain públicaNONE
