IMGNAI

imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

Nome da criptoIMGNAI

ClassificaçãoNo.2793

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante776,833,333

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.7768%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20

Menor preço0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24

Blockchain públicaNONE

