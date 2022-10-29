GHUB

The GemHUB Project (GHUB Token) is a core utility token designed for use within Poplus, a next-generation blockchain-based social platform. It aims to build a sustainable digital ecosystem driven by user participation. GHUB is used within the platform for rewarding user engagement, event participation, advertising, and content payments. Its precise, participation-based incentive structure encourages active user involvement and facilitates the onboarding of new participants into the ecosystem. Poplus serves as a Web3 communication hub connected with partners across various entertainment sectors such as gaming, broadcasting, and shopping, emphasizing real-time information sharing and transparent community management. Building on this foundation, GHUB is expanding into areas such as AI service integration, shopping linkage, and digital asset investment infrastructure, positioning itself as a key engine of intelligent platform growth. More than just a reward mechanism, GHUB is evolving into a future-oriented token model that applied social-driven user value. With a trustworthy partner network, it continues to foster the development of a sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

Nome da criptoGHUB

ClassificaçãoNo.1494

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.15%

Fornecimento circulante108,618,321

Fornecimento máximo1,200,000,000

Fornecimento total1,200,000,000

Taxa circulante0.0905%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.43901544785408864,2022-10-29

Menor preço0.009656749077784126,2025-06-05

Blockchain públicaKLAY

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.