GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
Nome da criptoGAMESTOP
ClassificaçãoNo.749
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%
Fornecimento circulante411,297,484,026
Fornecimento máximo420,690,000,000
Fornecimento total411,297,484,026
Taxa circulante0.9776%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Menor preço0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Blockchain públicaETH
Setor
Midias sociais
