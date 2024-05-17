GAMESTOP

GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

Nome da criptoGAMESTOP

ClassificaçãoNo.749

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante411,297,484,026

Fornecimento máximo420,690,000,000

Fornecimento total411,297,484,026

Taxa circulante0.9776%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12

Menor preço0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

