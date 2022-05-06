FITFI

Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

Nome da criptoFITFI

ClassificaçãoNo.1295

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.06%

Fornecimento circulante3,925,000,000

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total4,600,000,000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.7346252898164236,2022-05-06

Menor preço0.001298148359450116,2025-04-07

Blockchain públicaAVAX_CCHAIN

Setor

Midias sociais

