FIRO

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

Nome da criptoFIRO

ClassificaçãoNo.1044

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)1,98%

Fornecimento circulante17 492 794,80844689

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total17 492 794,80844689

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2016-09-01 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Menor preço0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Blockchain públicaXZC

