DCD

DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

Nome da criptoDCD

ClassificaçãoNo.1326

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.02%

Fornecimento circulante488,677,471

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total981,473,305.19

Taxa circulante0.4886%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.110786733638958,2024-09-11

Menor preço0.004780263065190912,2024-07-05

Blockchain públicaDCD

ApresentaçãoDecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
Pesquisar
Favoritos
DCD/USDT
DecideAI
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (DCD)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Informações
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Negociações no mercado
Spot
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
DCD/USDT
DecideAI
--
--‎--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (DCD)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Informações
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
network_iconRede anormal
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...