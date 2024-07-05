DCD

DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

Nome da criptoDCD

ClassificaçãoNo.1326

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.02%

Fornecimento circulante488,677,471

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total981,473,305.19

Taxa circulante0.4886%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.110786733638958,2024-09-11

Menor preço0.004780263065190912,2024-07-05

Blockchain públicaDCD

Setor

Midias sociais

