CAIR
In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.
Nome da criptoCAIR
ClassificaçãoNo.2656
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%
Fornecimento circulante887,843,094
Fornecimento máximo888,000,000
Fornecimento total888,000,000
Taxa circulante0.9998%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31
Menor preço0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22
Blockchain públicaSOL
ApresentaçãoIn the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.
Setor
Midias sociais
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.