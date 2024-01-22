CAIR

In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

Nome da criptoCAIR

ClassificaçãoNo.2656

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%

Fornecimento circulante887,843,094

Fornecimento máximo888,000,000

Fornecimento total888,000,000

Taxa circulante0.9998%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31

Menor preço0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22

Blockchain públicaSOL

