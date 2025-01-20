BSX

"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market. BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems. BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."

Nome da criptoBSX

ClassificaçãoNo.1786

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.20%

Fornecimento circulante189,477,711

Fornecimento máximo998,000,000

Fornecimento total998,000,000

Taxa circulante0.1898%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico28940.090264703733,2025-01-20

Menor preço0.006060071215687439,2025-07-09

Blockchain públicaBASE

