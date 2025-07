BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

Nome da criptoBSPT

ClassificaçãoNo.5661

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante0

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0%

Data de emissão2022-02-17 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.05 USDT

Máximo histórico0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Menor preço0.000029564578177158,2025-06-09

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

