Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

Nome da criptoBABYBONK

ClassificaçãoNo.2025

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante329,515,692,362,330,100

Fornecimento máximo420,000,000,000,000,000

Fornecimento total420,000,000,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.7845%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Menor preço0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Blockchain públicaBSC

