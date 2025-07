AXS

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

Nome da criptoAXS

ClassificaçãoNo.139

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0001%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)24.37%

Fornecimento circulante166,158,954.7889078

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total270,000,000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2021-03-30 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico165.36907993744018,2021-11-06

Menor preço0.12343134,2020-11-06

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

