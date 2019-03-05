ANKR

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

Nome da criptoANKR

ClassificaçãoNo.254

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.22%

Fornecimento circulante10,000,000,000

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total10,000,000,000

Taxa circulante1%

Data de emissão2019-03-05 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.0066 USDT

Máximo histórico0.22517936,2021-03-28

Menor preço0.000711080622353,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

