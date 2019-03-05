ANKR
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
Nome da criptoANKR
ClassificaçãoNo.254
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.22%
Fornecimento circulante10,000,000,000
Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000
Fornecimento total10,000,000,000
Taxa circulante1%
Data de emissão2019-03-05 00:00:00
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.0066 USDT
Máximo histórico0.22517936,2021-03-28
Menor preço0.000711080622353,2020-03-13
Blockchain públicaETH
