ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Nome da criptoALGO

ClassificaçãoNo.40

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0007%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)6.80%

Fornecimento circulante8,665,653,398.603704

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total10,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.8665%

Data de emissão2019-06-17 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.05 USDT

Máximo histórico3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Menor preço0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Blockchain públicaALGO

ApresentaçãoAlgorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.