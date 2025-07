AFC

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is the official fan token of Arsenal FC-- the London-based football club, also known as the "The Gunners". AFC fan tokens offer their holders an advantage to influence the life of the club, as well as take part in polls on various decisions related to the team. AFC owners are among the first to get access to fresh content, as well as participate in quizzes, competitions, games, and receive certain privileges. Furthermore, each AFC owner can become part of the gamification process and influence marketing techniques focused on the interactions between the football team and its fans.

Nome da criptoAFC

ClassificaçãoNo.1606

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)3,78%

Fornecimento circulante8.999.313

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total40.000.000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico6.5456604784946055,2021-10-27

Menor preço0.3127281881382334,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaCHZ

Setor

Midias sociais

