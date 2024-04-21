2MOON

MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.

Nome da cripto2MOON

ClassificaçãoNo.2805

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante43,466,533,600

Fornecimento máximo100,000,000,000

Fornecimento total100,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.4346%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.000148890258246466,2024-04-21

Menor preço0.000001022454904529,2025-05-31

Blockchain públicaBSC

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

