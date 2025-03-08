1R0R

R0AR is the utility token that powers the entire R0ARverse. It's the key to unlocking opportunities within the R0AR decentralized finance ecosystem. R0AR is an ERC-20 token that serves multiple functions within our DeFi ecosystem. As a governance token, it gives holders a voice in shaping the platform's future and provides access to exclusive features, the R0AR Platform, Portal, staking rewards and yield farming. Whether you're staking, farming or trading on the Platform, making your voice heard in the decentralized autonomous organization, or browsing the NFT marketplace, R0AR is at the center of it all.

Nome da cripto1R0R

ClassificaçãoNo.5870

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0

Fornecimento circulante--

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000,010

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.05359728874422925,2025-03-08

Menor preço0.003689277531738991,2025-04-16

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

