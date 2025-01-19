Zyrri Price (ZYR)
The live price of Zyrri (ZYR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZYR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zyrri Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.55 USD
- Zyrri price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZYR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZYR price information.
During today, the price change of Zyrri to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zyrri to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zyrri to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zyrri to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zyrri: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+9.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Zyrri is a ZRC-20 token that empowers and protects data while giving back control of individuals over their informations. Zyrri is a personal token that authenticates individuals Identity through electronic means by storing a collection of personal data. As Zyrri token owners, you take part in a living space and network of Eco-villages : Tumaïni Eco-habitats designed to provide access to sustainable, ecological and secured services"
