Zyfi Price (ZFI)
The live price of Zyfi (ZFI) today is 0.03599191 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 535.39K USD. ZFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zyfi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.21K USD
- Zyfi price change within the day is +5.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.85M USD
During today, the price change of Zyfi to USD was $ +0.00175044.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zyfi to USD was $ -0.0069533490.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zyfi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zyfi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00175044
|+5.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0069533490
|-19.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zyfi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+5.11%
-25.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zyfi is a paymaster-as-a-service on the ZKsync Era Blockchain, enabling users to pay with any ERC-20 token as gas and satisfy any type of sponsorship logic. We are an infrastructure project leveraging native Account Abstraction to allow EOAs to connect to Paymaster contracts especially on ZKsync Era blockchain. Zyfi has built this paymaster-as-a-service which is truly flexible, audited (by Cantina, audits in docs), and easy to integrate for Dapps on the ZKsync Era blockchain. Two main products have been released so far: 1/ A seamless, flexible, audited API: This enables Dapps to let their users pay with any token as gas and accommodate any sponsorship logic. 2/A 'one-for-all' permissionless multi-signer paymaster: Dapps can start using this paymaster by simply depositing funds and adding a signer address. Once done, it can be interacted as if it's Dapp's own custom paymaster; thus removing the need to deploy paymaster at all.
