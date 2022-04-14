Zoomie (ZOOMIE) Tokenomics
Zoomie (ZOOMIE) Information
When you dog runs around the house like crazy jumping on the couch, running up and down the stairs, and all over the house. It usually ends with them falling to the floor, panting like crazy and taking a nap. Our uniqueness comes from being a subdomain in the BONK ecosystem. There are a lot of rugged projects in the ecosystem and our goal is to form a really well rounded community to push this project as far as it can go outside of crypto. Sphere marketing and long term goal is a superbowl commercial in collaboration with OpenAi and other crypto platforms. Think big, dream bigger!
Zoomie (ZOOMIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zoomie (ZOOMIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zoomie (ZOOMIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zoomie (ZOOMIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZOOMIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZOOMIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZOOMIE's tokenomics, explore ZOOMIE token's live price!
ZOOMIE Price Prediction
Want to know where ZOOMIE might be heading? Our ZOOMIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.