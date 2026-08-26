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The live Zoof Wallet price today is 0 USD.ZOOF market cap is 39,886 USD. Track real-time ZOOF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Zoof Wallet price today is 0 USD.ZOOF market cap is 39,886 USD. Track real-time ZOOF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ZOOF Price Info

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Zoof Wallet Logo

Zoof Wallet Price (ZOOF)

Unlisted

1 ZOOF to USD Live Price:

$0.00004
$0.00004$0.00004
-4.59%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:26:59 (UTC+8)

Zoof Wallet Price Today

The live Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) price today is $ 0, with a 5.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOOF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOOF.

Zoof Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,886, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZOOF. During the last 24 hours, ZOOF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00290166, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOOF moved -0.53% in the last hour and +3.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Market Information

$ 39.89K
$ 39.89K$ 39.89K

--
----

$ 39.89K
$ 39.89K$ 39.89K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zoof Wallet is $ 39.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZOOF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.89K.

Zoof Wallet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00290166
$ 0.00290166$ 0.00290166

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.53%

-5.34%

+3.56%

+3.56%

Price Prediction for Zoof Wallet

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZOOF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zoof Wallet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zoof Wallet will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZOOF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zoof Wallet Price Prediction.

What is Zoof Wallet (ZOOF)

A passive income crypto wallet deep integrating in the Virtual Ecosystem and agentic features for managing spot holdings and passive income oppurtunities

14% of supply locked for 6 months: https://basescan.org/tx/0xab5ab10eeead3cd945df627b61ead899da48568caa341a716c9306db7ff07f44

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Zoof Wallet

What is the live trading price of Zoof Wallet today?

The current trading price of Zoof Wallet stands at $, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for ZOOF?

ZOOF recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Zoof Wallet?

In the last 24 hours, Zoof Wallet has seen a price movement of -5.34%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Zoof Wallet traded in today?

Within the past day, Zoof Wallet fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zoof Wallet

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:26:59 (UTC+8)

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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