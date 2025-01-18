ZodiacsV2 Price (ZDCV2)
The live price of ZodiacsV2 (ZDCV2) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZDCV2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZodiacsV2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.03 USD
- ZodiacsV2 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ZodiacsV2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZodiacsV2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZodiacsV2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZodiacsV2 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+13.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZodiacsV2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zodiacs is an NFT game on blockchain for players who are passionate about racing, The players collect NFT cars designed with the 12 zodiac signs images, drivers ,and components that exist as NFTs in the game.
