What is zkSync id (ZKID)

What is the project about? Decentralised id and access protocol built on top of zkSync Era What makes your project unique? zkSync id is the first identity protocol providing an option to allow users and projects have and deliver gated access to specific features of their dapps to decentralised id holders. History of your project. The first protocol having live dapp on zkSync era blockchain with .zksync and .era digital id What’s next for your project? Launchpad and marketplace launch for trading these digital id What can your token be used for? Governance, Marketplace trades, Staking and minting decentralised id

zkSync id (ZKID) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

