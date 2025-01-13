zkInfra Price (ZKIN)
The live price of zkInfra (ZKIN) today is 0.02778605 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZKIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key zkInfra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 90.14 USD
- zkInfra price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of zkInfra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkInfra to USD was $ -0.0062294129.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkInfra to USD was $ +0.0069340532.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkInfra to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0062294129
|-22.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0069340532
|+24.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of zkInfra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-13.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to zkInfra, a groundbreaking project designed to address the twin challenges of privacy and efficiency in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape. At the core of our mission is the integration of cutting-edge technologies—Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), Account Abstraction (AA), and decentralized computing—to create a robust ecosystem that not only enhances the privacy and security of blockchain transactions but also simplifies user interactions and expands the capabilities of decentralized applications (dApps).
