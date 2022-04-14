zkGUN (ZKGUN) Information

zkGUN is a multi-chain, self-custody cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in cross-chain swap.

Our multi-chain decentralized exchange prioritizes your anonymity, security, and the freedom to swap without any constraints.

In short, it’s a simple, yet secure interoperability & asset storage solution.

The multi-chain nature of the zkGUN wallet means you can securely store, send and receive digital assets with privacy and security. This also means you can connect with thousands of Web3 decentralized applications (dApps).