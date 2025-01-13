zkGUN Price (ZKGUN)
The live price of zkGUN (ZKGUN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZKGUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key zkGUN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 139.89 USD
- zkGUN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of zkGUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkGUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkGUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkGUN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of zkGUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
zkGUN is a multi-chain, self-custody cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in cross-chain swap. Our multi-chain decentralized exchange prioritizes your anonymity, security, and the freedom to swap without any constraints. In short, it’s a simple, yet secure interoperability & asset storage solution. The multi-chain nature of the zkGUN wallet means you can securely store, send and receive digital assets with privacy and security. This also means you can connect with thousands of Web3 decentralized applications (dApps).
