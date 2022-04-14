ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Information

The use of AI applications and custom AI agents has increased significantly in recent times. However, the unintended exposure of user data by AI apps has led to substantial data breaches and hacks.

ZKAI aims to build applications that leverage machine learning (ML) and zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, providing a protective layer for AI applications and agents. Our solutions are designed to filter and safeguard user data before it even reaches the cloud, ensuring enhanced privacy and security.