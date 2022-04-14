ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Tokenomics
The use of AI applications and custom AI agents has increased significantly in recent times. However, the unintended exposure of user data by AI apps has led to substantial data breaches and hacks.
ZKAI aims to build applications that leverage machine learning (ML) and zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, providing a protective layer for AI applications and agents. Our solutions are designed to filter and safeguard user data before it even reaches the cloud, ensuring enhanced privacy and security.
Understanding the tokenomics of ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZKAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZKAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ZKAI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.