Zivoe is a Real World Asset (RWA) protocol tokenizing consumer credit.

zVLT (Zivoe Vault) is Zivoe’s flagship tokenized product. It offers qualified purchasers exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of consumer loans. The loans backing zVLT typically range between $2,000 to $10,000 in notional size and are extended to borrowers across the North American region.

zVLT is a yield-bearing token, meaning that it delivers returns through price appreciation. As borrowers make interest payments, the underlying loan portfolio grows in value—reflected by a steadily increasing token price.

The strategy seeks net annual returns of 14–17% APY, and is run by a team that has decades of experience managing credit risk at leading financial institutions and DeFi protocols including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Maple Finance.