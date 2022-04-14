Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) Tokenomics
Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) Information
Zippy is a lquid stake pool on Solana that allows users to stake their SOL and get a liquid staking token (LST) in return called zippySOL. The value of zippySOL vs SOL increases each epoch. Zippy is built on the SPL stake pool program from Solana foundation that has been audited 9 times. The LST, zippySOL, can be used in defi throughout Solana. Currently supported integrations exists to Kamino, Solend, Meteora, Sanctum, Hawksight and Orca.
SOL deposited into the stake pool is delegated to the best and most diverse validators on Solana using a clear delegation strategy. The delegation strategy is algorithmic and automatically computes a score for each validator balancing high APY for stakers while supporting a healthy network. A validator is scored mainly on performance and decentralization. For example, a validator with good performance that is located in a data center together with a lot of other high stake validators will be scored lower than a validator of similar performance situated in a less crowded data center. Other factors that hurt the network are also considered, e.g. vote lagging and excessive delinquencies. The score is used by the Zippy stake bot to automatically and regularly rebalance the pool to the top validators. As the total staked SOL in the pool grows, more and more validators will be receiving stake. For more information see https://docs.zippystake.org/delegation-strategy
Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZIPPYSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZIPPYSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZIPPYSOL's tokenomics, explore ZIPPYSOL token's live price!
ZIPPYSOL Price Prediction
Want to know where ZIPPYSOL might be heading? Our ZIPPYSOL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.