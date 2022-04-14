Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) Tokenomics
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) Information
ZILLIONXO is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain. As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms.
The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. ZILLIONXO is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments
ZILLIONXO aim is to be a community governed decentralised platform that eliminates third-party platforms charges such as Software as a service, transactional platforms, and high fee payment gateways.
-
ZILLIONXO will enable direct real-time peer-to-peer business and consumer connectivity, service delivery, and low fee stable currency and Cryptocurrency payment processing at a fraction of a cost.
-
It will enable free cross-chain asset transfer for retail payments and rewards.
-
ZILLIONXO is all in one decentralised platform will enable small retailers to create free online stores with one click and connect with consumers in real-time without needing the third-party platform. The platform will enable real-time business payment settlement. The platform will charge a fixed transaction fee of 0.57%, whereas token holder will only pay 0.47%.
-
ZILLIONXO will be the blockchain for e-commerce and point of sale transactions.
-
ZILLIONXO Mobile application will be integrated with stable currency infrastrcuture to process low fee payments.
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZILLIONXO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZILLIONXO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZILLIONXO's tokenomics, explore ZILLIONXO token's live price!
ZILLIONXO Price Prediction
Want to know where ZILLIONXO might be heading? Our ZILLIONXO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.