Zerpaay Price (ZRPY)
The live price of Zerpaay (ZRPY) today is 0.02070033 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZRPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zerpaay Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.58K USD
- Zerpaay price change within the day is -0.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZRPY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZRPY price information.
During today, the price change of Zerpaay to USD was $ -0.00010992498997816.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zerpaay to USD was $ -0.0041975135.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zerpaay to USD was $ +0.0285077699.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zerpaay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00010992498997816
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0041975135
|-20.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0285077699
|+137.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zerpaay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-0.52%
+10.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zerpaay is a memecoin project built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed to offer a unique blend of entertainment and utility within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The project's primary purpose is to establish itself as a leading memecoin on XRPL, differentiating itself from typical memecoins by providing real value and utility. Functionally, Zerpaay leverages the speed and low transaction costs of the XRPL to create a token that is not only efficient in transactions but also environmentally conscious. The token aims to be more than a speculative asset; it is intended to be actively used within the Zerpaay community for various purposes. The utility of Zerpaay extends beyond mere transactions. The project is working towards integrating the token into various platforms and applications, including an E-Learning platform focused on XRPL education and an expansion into entertainment sectors like video games and digital media. These initiatives aim to increase the token's practical use and engage a broader audience. In summary, Zerpaay stands out in the cryptocurrency world as a memecoin with a purpose. It is not just focused on capitalizing on current trends but is dedicated to creating a sustainable and utility-driven token within the XRPL ecosystem. The project's clear roadmap, strategic partnerships, and focus on community-driven development reflect its commitment to long-term success and utility in the crypto market.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
