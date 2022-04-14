zerescan (ZERESCAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into zerescan (ZERESCAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

zerescan (ZERESCAN) Information I created a Solana whale transaction monitoring system integrated with Twitter and a Telegram chat. The platform automatically tweets large transactions and includes an AI agent powered by ZerePy to provide analytical insights. This AI not only posts detailed breakdowns of whale transactions but also engages with users by replying to their queries. Together, the automation and AI ensure consistent updates and interactive discussions about Solana whales, making it a dynamic and insightful tool for the community. Official Website: https://x.com/0xzerescan Buy ZERESCAN Now!

zerescan (ZERESCAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 7.82K
Total Supply: $ 998.33M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.82K
All-Time High: $ 0.00029956
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000493
Current Price: $ 0

zerescan (ZERESCAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of zerescan (ZERESCAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZERESCAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZERESCAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZERESCAN's tokenomics, explore ZERESCAN token's live price!

