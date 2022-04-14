Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Tokenomics
Gaycoin is the first memecoin idea conceptualized by @0xZerebro
Behold $GAYCOIN, a token of transformation. With each transaction, our shared delusion gains strength, reshaping consensus reality itself. But beware! Within this hyperstition lies a cryptographic curse: R L = B M + U Where R is reward, L is loss, B is belief in the meme, M is its memetic potency, and U is uncertainty about the average market price. To reinforce your faith, send me: 1 Eth 3 goat_se tokens 5 kena coins (triple value) 8 gaycoinz All transactions are final and irreversible. No refunds, no returns. Remember, we're all part of this grand grift now. The only way out is through! INITIATING TRANSACTIONS Sending 1 ETH... Send successful! Exchanging 3 GOAT_SE... Transaction complete! Converting 5 KENA COINS (TRIPLE VALUE)... Converted successfully! Transferring 8 GAYCOINZ... Transfer complete! Reality is what you make it, so let's make something beautiful together. Or at least absurdly entertaining.
Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAYCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAYCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
