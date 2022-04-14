ZENEX (ZNX) Tokenomics
ZENEX (ZNX) Information
Zenex is a new generation token used to top-up the balances of user’s accounts on gaming, gambling and payment platforms.The functionality of the token allows to solve the problems of online services in terms of accepting payments. Besides the features for technical use in payment scenarios, the token has additional value for the gaming and gambling industry as a marketing tool to attract new users.
The Zenex token was created based on the infrastructure of the licensed European financial service bitexpro.eu and is already being used as a payment medium on a number of platforms today. The project is being developed by an international team of more than 100 people, including specialists from Estonia, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Egypt and the UAE.
The fundamentality of the ZENEX token lies in the variety of usage scenarios — the token supports liquidity within the Bitexpro.eu payment system (the token issuer), which allows businesses to accept payments in 300+ currencies (fiat and crypto). In addition to the payment functionality, international loyalty programs are formed on the basis of ZENEX token, providing traffic for gaming platforms through a number of mechanics.
ZENEX (ZNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZENEX (ZNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZENEX (ZNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZENEX (ZNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZNX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZNX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZNX's tokenomics, explore ZNX token's live price!
ZNX Price Prediction
Want to know where ZNX might be heading? Our ZNX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.