ZENEX (ZNX) Information

Zenex is a new generation token used to top-up the balances of user’s accounts on gaming, gambling and payment platforms.The functionality of the token allows to solve the problems of online services in terms of accepting payments. Besides the features for technical use in payment scenarios, the token has additional value for the gaming and gambling industry as a marketing tool to attract new users.

The Zenex token was created based on the infrastructure of the licensed European financial service bitexpro.eu and is already being used as a payment medium on a number of platforms today. The project is being developed by an international team of more than 100 people, including specialists from Estonia, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Egypt and the UAE.

The fundamentality of the ZENEX token lies in the variety of usage scenarios — the token supports liquidity within the Bitexpro.eu payment system (the token issuer), which allows businesses to accept payments in 300+ currencies (fiat and crypto). In addition to the payment functionality, international loyalty programs are formed on the basis of ZENEX token, providing traffic for gaming platforms through a number of mechanics.