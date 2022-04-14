Zeitgeist (ZTG) Tokenomics
Zeitgeist is a decentralized prediction market protocol. Built in Substrate, it is a live parachain of Kusama (the sister chain of Polkadot). Zeitgeist is building an application that not only allows users to make various predictions on numerous markets, but also allows for them to create their own markets - with a full SDK being made available for software developers. In addition to a holistic Prediction Market offering, Zeitgeist also plans to implement the “futarchy form of governance” to its blockchain protocol: A governance model proposed by economist Robin Hanson whereby decisions are arrived via prediction markets as opposed to traditional “one man one vote” democratic consensus.
Understanding the tokenomics of Zeitgeist (ZTG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZTG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZTG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
