ZED Token Price (ZED)
The live price of ZED Token (ZED) today is 0.01050123 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZED Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.27K USD
- ZED Token price change within the day is -2.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ZED Token to USD was $ -0.00029809070339934.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZED Token to USD was $ +0.0036944702.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZED Token to USD was $ +0.0055980040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZED Token to USD was $ +0.000837144509822078.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00029809070339934
|-2.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0036944702
|+35.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0055980040
|+53.31%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000837144509822078
|+8.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZED Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.89%
-2.76%
-4.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ZED Token is the official in-game currency of ZED Champions. Originally used in ZED RUN, the ZED Token on Polygon can be bridged to Base, where ZED Champions lives. ZED Champions is a new era of digital horse racing, combining strategy, competition, and ownership in an entirely new format. This launch marks a fresh chapter with a refined racing experience and expanded opportunities to compete and win. Taking queues from the classic ZED RUN gameplay, ZED Champions brings a more structured league and higher stakes competition. The ZED token is the backbone of ZED Champions, powering every transaction of the game. Players can swap for $ZED and use it to buy, breed and race digital horses on-chain.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
