Zaros (ZRS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02008126$ 0.02008126 $ 0.02008126 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -40.33% Price Change (7D) -57.20% Price Change (7D) -57.20%

Zaros (ZRS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZRS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ZRS's all-time high price is $ 0.02008126, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZRS has changed by -- over the past hour, -40.33% over 24 hours, and -57.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zaros (ZRS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.28K$ 2.28K $ 2.28K Volume (24H) $ 8.25$ 8.25 $ 8.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.88K$ 22.88K $ 22.88K Circulation Supply 99.47M 99.47M 99.47M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zaros is $ 2.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.25. The circulating supply of ZRS is 99.47M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.88K.