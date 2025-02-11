Zaar Price (ZAAR)
The live price of Zaar (ZAAR) today is 0.00618346 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZAAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zaar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 687.05 USD
- Zaar price change within the day is +0.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZAAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZAAR price information.
During today, the price change of Zaar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zaar to USD was $ -0.0009135208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zaar to USD was $ -0.0030638110.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zaar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009135208
|-14.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0030638110
|-49.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zaar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.49%
-3.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Protectorate Protocol is the definitive liquidity layer for NFTs, effectively acting as a liquidity router and yield aggregation platform that aims to provide deep, sustainable liquidity for NFTs and NFTfi. What makes your project unique? Protectorate is the first platform to launch with such a product suite. History of your project. Protectorate Protocol launched 2 weeks ago. What’s next for your project? Deploying xPRTC (staking), oPRTC (call option emissions), launching our NFT Capsule. What can your token be used for?
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZAAR to AUD
A$0.0098317014
|1 ZAAR to GBP
￡0.004946768
|1 ZAAR to EUR
€0.0059979562
|1 ZAAR to USD
$0.00618346
|1 ZAAR to MYR
RM0.0275782316
|1 ZAAR to TRY
₺0.2226663946
|1 ZAAR to JPY
¥0.9393912432
|1 ZAAR to RUB
₽0.5973840706
|1 ZAAR to INR
₹0.537033501
|1 ZAAR to IDR
Rp101.3681805024
|1 ZAAR to PHP
₱0.3596300336
|1 ZAAR to EGP
￡E.0.3109662034
|1 ZAAR to BRL
R$0.0357403988
|1 ZAAR to CAD
C$0.0088423478
|1 ZAAR to BDT
৳0.7519705706
|1 ZAAR to NGN
₦9.28446519
|1 ZAAR to UAH
₴0.2577266128
|1 ZAAR to VES
Bs0.3710076
|1 ZAAR to PKR
Rs1.7291427544
|1 ZAAR to KZT
₸3.146762794
|1 ZAAR to THB
฿0.2109796552
|1 ZAAR to TWD
NT$0.2028793226
|1 ZAAR to CHF
Fr0.0056269486
|1 ZAAR to HKD
HK$0.0481691534
|1 ZAAR to MAD
.د.م0.0620819384